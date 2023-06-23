Class of 2023 Icons & Phenoms announced

North Carolina and South Carolina Lawyers Weekly are pleased to announce the Icons & Phenoms Class of 2023.
Icons are senior leaders of the legal community who have made their mark, in the courtroom or the boardroom, in their law firms or legal departments, with community organizations, and with local, state and national bar associations.
Phenoms are rising stars who have already established themselves as standouts in their first 10 years of practice. These lawyers are establishing themselves as future leaders through their ambition and accomplishments, and their drive and dedication to the practice of law.
We look forward to honoring these impressive practitioners on July 20th at the Hilton Charlotte University Place.
Phenoms, North Carolina
Tiffany M. Burba, Parker Poe
Anna-Bryce Hobson, Bradley
Kaitlin D. Powers, Moore & Van Allen
Sarah M. Saint, Brooks Pierce
Sarah W. Wheaton, Decher
Phenoms, South Carolina
Taylor D. Gilliam, University of South Carolina School of Law
Chase C. Keibler, Keibler Law Group
La’Jessica M. Stringfellow, Robinson Gray
Jeanmarie Tankersley, Clauson & Staubes
Charles H. West Jr., Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
Icons, North Carolina
Marcia H. Armstrong, Armstrong Lawyers
Shelby D. Benton, Benton Family Law
Winston W. Bissette Jr., McGuire, Wood & Bissette
Janet Ward Black, Ward Black Law
James A. Davis, Davis & Davis
Alan W. Duncan, Turning Point Litigation
Dean J. Rich Leonard, Campbell Law School
Blaine Sanders, Robinson Bradshaw
James H. Slaughter, Law Firm Carolinas
Kirk G. Warner, Smith Anderson
Michael Wells Sr., Wells Law
Icons, South Carolina
Dean Andrew L. Abrams, Charleston School of Law
Mark D. Ball, Parker Law Group
Vernon F. Dunbar, McAngus Goudelock & Courie
John P. Linton Sr., Duffy & Young
Julius W. McKay III, The McKay Firm
Elizabeth Scott Moise, Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough
Hon. A. Martin Quattlebaum Jr., 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
Cheryl D. Shoun, Maynard Nexsen
Fred W. Suggs Jr., Ogletree Deakins
Hon. Flora L. Vinson, Administrative Law Judge