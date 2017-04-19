Quantcast
Home / News / Sidebar / Boyling mad over the 11th Amendment (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz April 19, 2017

North Carolina U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle unsheathed his legal cutlass and slashed into some longstanding jurisprudence on 11th Amendment sovereign immunity in a swashbuckling order involving a copyright squabble over shipwreck photos of the Queen Anne’s Revenge. The case centers on Frederick Allen, owner of Nautilus Productions, the exclusive underwater photographer of Blackbeard’s ship, which ...

