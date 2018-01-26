Quantcast
Intellectual Property – Patent Infringement Claim – Invalidity – Abstract Idea – Online Buying & Selling (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor January 26, 2018

VOIT Technologies, LLC v. Del-Ton, Inc. (Lawyers Weekly No. 002-002-18, 7 pp.) (Terrence Boyle, J.) 5:17-cv-00259; E.D.N.C. Holding: Plaintiff alleges that defendant’s online shopping portal infringes its patent of “a method of buying and selling an item” through the internet; however, plaintiff’s patent merely describes an abstract idea, so the process is not patent-eligible. Defendant’s motion to ...

