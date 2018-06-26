Quantcast
Civil Practice – Service of Process – Former Address – Wife’s Signature (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 26, 2018

Even though, at the address on defendant’s active driver’s license, defendant’s wife signed for the Federal Express delivery of plaintiff’s complaint and summons, since affidavits from defendant and his wife indicated that defendant had moved to the Philippines two years earlier and that his wife was not designated as his agent for acceptance of service ...

