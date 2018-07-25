Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $500K jury award for boy injured in dog attack (access required)

$500K jury award for boy injured in dog attack (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 25, 2018

A jury in Union County has awarded $500,000 to a boy who was left with serious facial injuries after a neighbor’s pit bull attacked him, according to an attorney for the child and his family. The boy’s family had struggled to find a lawyer willing to take the case, because there was no insurance coverage at ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo