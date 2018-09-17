Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Sex Discrimination – Hostile Environment Claim – ‘But for’ Plaintiff’s Sex (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor September 17, 2018

Even if the male defendants made unwelcome comments to the male plaintiff on a frequent basis, and even if defendant Grady exposed himself to plaintiff on a number of occasions, plaintiff does not allege sufficient facts to show that acts committed against him would not have been made “but for” his being male. The court grants ...

