Nursing home to pay $2M after patient deaths (access required)

Nursing home to pay $2M after patient deaths (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 17, 2019

  The families of three patients at a now-defunct nursing home in Raleigh will receive the maximum amount allowed under North Carolina state law from a $5.2 million verdict from 2017, their attorney reports. A jury initially granted $650,000 in compensatory damages and just over $4.57 million in punitive damages to the families of Del Baird, Bettie ...

