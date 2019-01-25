Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / A real legal high-flyer (access required)

A real legal high-flyer (access required)

By: David Donovan January 25, 2019

North Carolina has been an innovator in aviation ever since the Wright Brothers took off from Kill Devil Hills (not Kitty Hawk, as is commonly misremembered). Now the state is in the vanguard of flying’s next frontier: unmanned aerial vehicles, commonly known as drones. So this week Sidebar landed at a meet-up for “Droning on about ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo