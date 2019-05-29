Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Ethics opinion would let attorneys “friend” some opposing parties (access required)

Ethics opinion would let attorneys “friend” some opposing parties (access required)

By: David Donovan May 29, 2019

  A new proposed ethics opinion would allow attorneys to request access to view the private portions of social media profiles belonging to people not represented by an attorney—but it would not allow them to request such access from people represented by counsel, as a previous, now-rejected, version of the same opinion would have done. The rewritten ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo