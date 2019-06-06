Quantcast
By: David Donovan June 6, 2019

  St. Augustine is said to have prayed, “God, make me good, but not just yet.” In North Carolina, a prayer for judgment continued, known as a PJC, is a somewhat similar sort of prayer—a defendant pleads guilty to a crime, but prosecutors agree to postpone the actual entry of judgment. In more serious cases, this ...

