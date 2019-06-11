Quantcast
Former Charlotte attorney reprimanded over YouTube videos (access required)

By: David Donovan June 11, 2019

Attorney: Venus Y. Springs Location: New York (formerly of Charlotte) Bar membership: Member since 2002 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on June 6 Background: Springs was the plaintiff in a federal lawsuit filed against a bank. In the course of the litigation, Springs deposed one of the bank’s corporate representatives. The lawsuit was dismissed, and all appeals were exhausted, in 2012. ...

