Wilmington attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan June 17, 2019

Attorney: Edward F. Dunnavant Location: Wilmington Bar membership: Member since 1994 Disciplinary action: Disbarred on June 11 Background: Dunnavant misappropriated entrusted funds by failing to promptly pay a third party $4,230 as directed by the client and instead using a portion of those funds for his own benefit. Dunnavant also misappropriated entrusted funds by failing to deposit into his ...

