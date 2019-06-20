Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Hospital can enforce lien without billing insurer first (access required)

Hospital can enforce lien without billing insurer first (access required)

By: David Donovan June 20, 2019

A hospital’s decision not to bill a patient’s insurer for medical care provided after a car crash didn’t prevent the hospital from putting a medical lien on any recovery the patient obtained in the ensuing negligence lawsuit, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled in a case of first impression. Derrick Sykes was injured in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo