Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Lane Control – DWI – Second-Degree Murder – Malice (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Lane Control – DWI – Second-Degree Murder – Malice (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 3, 2020

  G.S. § 20-146(d)(1) requires not only that a motorist drive his vehicle “as nearly as practicable entirely within a single lane,” but also that a motorist refrain from changing lanes unless he “has first ascertained that such movement can be made with safety.” Even though a tow truck partially obstructed defendant’s lane of travel, defendant ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo