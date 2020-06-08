Quantcast
Mom of boy who drowned in hotel pool settles lawsuit for $1M (access required)

Mom of boy who drowned in hotel pool settles lawsuit for $1M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo June 8, 2020

  The mother of a six-year-old boy who drowned in a cloudy hotel swimming pool has confidentially settled a lawsuit against the hotel and the woman who was looking after the boy for $1 million, the mother’s attorneys report. Mark Melrose and Adam Melrose of Asheville report that the boy, his father, his brothers, and his father’s ...

