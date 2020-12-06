Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner – Jail Video – Illustrative Evidence (access required)

Criminal Practice – Malicious Conduct by a Prisoner – Jail Video – Illustrative Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff December 6, 2020

  Where a jail officer used a video of the incident in question to illustrate his testimony, and where the officer testified that the video fairly and accurately illustrated the events to which he was testifying, the state laid a sufficient foundation for admission of the video into evidence. We find no error in defendant’s conviction of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo