Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Subcontractor’s Employee – Statutory Employer – Expired Certificate of Insurance (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Subcontractor’s Employee – Statutory Employer – Expired Certificate of Insurance (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff April 15, 2021

A principal contractor knew that its subcontractor’s certificate of insurance for workers’ compensation coverage had expired, yet the principal contractor allowed the subcontractor to continue to work on the jobsite. As a result, the principal contractor became the statutory employer of the subcontractor’s employee, who suffered a fractured ankle while the subcontractor’s workers’ compensation insurance ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo