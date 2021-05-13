Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Banks And Banking / Banks & Banking – Contract – Overdraft Fees – ‘Presentation’ – Unfair Trade Practices Claim (access required)

Banks & Banking – Contract – Overdraft Fees – ‘Presentation’ – Unfair Trade Practices Claim (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff May 13, 2021

When a customer makes a debit-card purchase, the merchant first presents the transaction to the defendant-credit union for authorization and then later, sometimes days later, presents the transaction to the credit union for payment. The credit union’s challenged practice, which allegedly increases customers’ overdraft fees, is to sequester funds in the plaintiff-customer’s account at the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo