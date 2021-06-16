Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice — Murder by Starvation – First Impression – Malice – Some Feedings (access required)

Criminal Practice — Murder by Starvation – First Impression – Malice – Some Feedings (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 16, 2021

  The act of starving another person to death—as defendant did to his four-year-old stepson, Malachi—takes time, during which the defendant has ample opportunity to reflect upon his conduct, to take mercy upon the victim, and to be increasingly aware of the other person’s condition, with a decision to intentionally deprive another person of needed nutrition ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo