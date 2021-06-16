Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Where were you on the night of the crime? (access required)

Where were you on the night of the crime? (access required)

By: David Donovan June 16, 2021

The wrongful conviction of a North Carolina man has helped inspire researchers on the other side of the planet to study just how well people can remember where they were and what they were doing at a particular time on a given day. Unsettlingly, their findings suggest that our own memories may prove to be ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo