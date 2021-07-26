Quantcast
By: David Donovan July 26, 2021

Attorney: R. Steve Monks Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2003 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 14 Background: In 2019, Monks filed a motion seeking an ex parte child custody order on behalf of a client, and an amended motion seeking the same. Both times, Monks failed to provide opposing counsel with two hours’ prior notice of his intent ...

