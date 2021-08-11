Quantcast
Criminal Practice — Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Motion to Withdraw – Continuance Motion (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 11, 2021

The record provides conflicting evidence regarding defendant’s claim that he was unaware that attorney Joshua Valentine had been appointed to represent him and that he and Valentine met only once, briefly on the day before his trial. In fact, Valentine filed a motion to withdraw 22 days before defendant’s trial, citing as one ground for ...

