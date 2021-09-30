Quantcast
Criminal Practice — MAR – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim – Guilty Plea – Partial Recantation (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 30, 2021

Even if some of trial counsel’s decisions were questionable—not interviewing witnesses, not reviewing voice stress tests performed on the complainant, not challenging the state’s recitation of facts to clarify to the trial court that defendant was not charged on a recanted allegation of improper touching—since, at defendant’s plea hearing, the state and the trial court ...

