Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Overdose death in custody leads to $1.8M settlement  (access required)

Overdose death in custody leads to $1.8M settlement  (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher February 14, 2022

The estate of a man who died after overdosing on methamphetamine while in the custody of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department has settled its lawsuit against the office for $1.8 million. Ellis Boyle of Knott & Boyle in Raleigh and Winslow Taylor of Taylor & Taylor in Winston-Salem, the attorneys for the estate of Joshua Long, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo