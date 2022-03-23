Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / Book him (access required)

Book him (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher March 23, 2022

In prison, legal research and law books can serve as an enduring source of hope in a place where hope scarcely resides. And when someone does something that could dash that hope, an inmate serving life for first-degree murder might be compelled to take matters into their own hands.    And that’s what lifer Carl Brewton, who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo