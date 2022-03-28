Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Raleigh attorney censured (March 2022) (access required)

Raleigh attorney censured (March 2022) (access required)

By: David Donovan March 28, 2022

Attorney: Ralph J. DiLeone Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Censured on March 1 Background: DiLeone hired a North Carolina resident, who was licensed to practice law only in California, to work as an attorney at his law firm. He held the attorney out on his website as an attorney able to practice law in North ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo