Another NC mini-session begins, with no action expected

Another NC mini-session begins, with no action expected

By: The Associated Press May 12, 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina General Assembly will bypass work this week during another reconvened session that had been previously announced to take up any unexpected business.  The House and Senate gaveled in their floor meetings at midday Wednesday, and both adjourned within 15 minutes. The meetings were sparsely attended.  There are no plans for ...

