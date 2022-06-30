Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Lawyers in the News – July 4, 2022 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff June 30, 2022

Charlotte firm adds partner  Charles R. “Trey” Rayburn III has joined McGuireWoods’ Restructuring & Insolvency Department as a partner in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing 17 years of experience advising leading financial institutions in workout transactions and large corporate bankruptcies, a McGuireWoods news release stated.  Rayburn represents administrative agents for syndicated credit facilities in the middle and upper-middle ...

