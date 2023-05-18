Death after nursing home falls results in settlement

Action: Negligence/medical malpractice

Injuries alleged: Serious head and bodily injuries resulting in death

Case name: Withheld

Court/case no.: Withheld

Jury and/or judge: Withheld

Amount: $4,250,000

Date: March 15, 2023

Attorneys: Rachel A. Fuerst, Thomas Henson, Jr., Carma Henson and Jordan Godwin of Henson & Fuerst in Raleigh and Rebecca Britton of Britton Law in Fayetteville (for the plaintiff)

A woman was a resident of a nursing home for approximately two months, during which time she suffered a series of falls at the end of her residency that resulted in a serious head injury and body injuries.

Her family sued the nursing home conglomerates, alleging that her death was the result of negligence.

The family settled the lawsuit for $4.25 million. The identities of the parties, the jurisdiction and the location of the nursing home are confidential.