Deadly motorcycle crash settles for $1.8 million

By: Heath Hamacher February 8, 2018

  The estate of a man killed when his motorcycle crashed into a mowing tractor has settled its wrongful death lawsuit for $1.8 million, according to its attorneys. On Aug. 15, 2017, Joseph Baker, 66, was riding his Harley Davidson on N.C. Highway 24-27 in Harnett County when he crashed into a commercial mowing tractor being ...

