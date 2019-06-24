Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Attorney’s book returns to the scenes of the crime (access required)

Attorney’s book returns to the scenes of the crime (access required)

By: David Donovan June 24, 2019

Murder on Birchleaf Drive: The True Story of the Michelle Young Murder Case. Steven B. Epstein. Black Lyon Publishing. 360 pages. $19.95. It remains to this day one of the most notorious murders and trials in North Carolina history—the gruesome killing of Michelle Young, and the subsequent conviction, on a second attempt, of her husband, Jason ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo