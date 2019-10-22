Quantcast
Home / News / Headlines / New resource launched for pro se divorces (access required)

New resource launched for pro se divorces (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 22, 2019

The North Carolina Judicial Branch has published its first statewide “self-help packet” for couples who want a simple divorce. The new divorce packet is accessible online and provides guidance for people who want a divorce without claims for equitable distribution or custody.  The North Carolina Equal Justice Commission created the packet and the North Carolina Administrative Office ...

