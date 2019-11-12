Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Technology overload: It’s on (and how to turn it off) (access required)

Technology overload: It’s on (and how to turn it off) (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff November 12, 2019

In a world that’s always “on,” lawyers frequently go above and beyond. “Lawyers talk with me about working in firms where there is a culture of needing to be available 24/7. For example, if someone sends them an email at 3 a.m. and they haven’t responded by 4 a.m., they’re behind,” said Laura Mahr, founder ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo