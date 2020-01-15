Quantcast
Town pays developers $15.3M to settle fee dispute (access required)

Town pays developers $15.3M to settle fee dispute (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo January 15, 2020

The town of Apex has paid $15.3 million to settle a class action lawsuit with builders in the town who said they were wrongly charged impact fees, the builders’ attorneys report. Daniel Bryson and Hunter Bryson of Whitfield Bryson & Mason in Raleigh represented roughly 300 builders from whom the town had unlawfully collected water and ...

