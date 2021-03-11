Attorneys: Settlement reached in suit against ex-N.C. senator

RALEIGH (AP) — A former North Carolina state senator and a Wake County man have settled a lawsuit accusing the ex-lawmaker of breaking up the man’s marriage to the legislator’s aide, attorneys said on Tuesday.

Arthur Johns sued then-Sen. Rick Gunn of Alamance County last summer. Johns alleged Gunn’s interference in his two decade-old marriage to legislative assistant Karen Johns, and their subsequent relationship, led to marital separation in 2019.

Richard Gantt, Arthur Johns’ attorney, said the lawsuit will be dismissed after his client receives a monetary payment. He declined to provide more details. Gunn’s attorney, Nathaniel Smith, confirmed the settlement and upcoming dismissal to The News & Observer of Raleigh. Smith declined to say whether Gunn has agreed to pay Johns.

Gunn, a Republican, served in the Senate for 10 years through the end of December. At the time of the lawsuit, Gunn said he disagreed with the allegations in the lawsuit, which he called “baseless and hurtful.”

Johns sued under what are called the claims of alienation of affection and of criminal conversation, which is also known as adultery.