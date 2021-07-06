Quantcast
By: David Donovan July 6, 2021

Attorney: Guangya Liu Location: Durham Bar membership: Member since 2018 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for two years on June 24. The suspension is stayed for three years so long as Liu complies with certain conditions. Background: An audit conducted after an overdraft from Liu’s trust account showed that Liu failed to complete required quarterly and ...

