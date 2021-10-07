Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice — Judgments – Supplemental Proceedings – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Execution (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 7, 2021

After obtaining a judgment against defendant, plaintiff initiated supplemental proceedings, seeking discovery from defendant. Where there is no indication in the record that plaintiff sought issuance of a writ of execution or that any such writ was returned unsatisfied, supplemental proceedings under G.S. Chapter 1, Article 31 were not available to plaintiff. There trial court ...

