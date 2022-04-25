Lawyers in the News – April 25 

Damian C. Georgino has joined Womble Bond Dickinson in the firm’s corporate and securities group as a partner in its Charlotte office. He advises in complex transactions involving water and wastewater, energy, industrial manufacturing, infrastructure, technology, and natural resource projects.

John Gibson has joined Smith Anderson in Raleigh. He joins the firm’s regulatory and public policy practice, where he advises clients on health care policy, legislative advocacy, executive strategy, litigation and complex business requirements of organized medicine.

Gregory A. Dodge has joined Moore & Van Allen as a member of the firm’s corporate group, based in its Charlotte office. Dodge focuses his practice on private investment fund formation matters, including structuring and fundraising. He previously was an attorney with McGuireWoods.

Nathan Huff has joined K&L Gates as a partner in its complex commercial litigation and disputes practice. He joins the firm’s Research Triangle Park office from Phelps Dunbar. Huff concentrates his practice on business, including health care, and constitutional litigation and white collar defense.

Courtney B. Thomas has joined K&L Gates LLP as a partner in the firm’s corporate practice. He joins the firm’s Raleigh office from communications networks software and services provider Trilliant Networks Inc., where he was senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary.

Taylor Sweet has joined Cranfill Sumner as an associate attorney based in the firm’s Charlotte office. She will focus her practice primarily in civil litigation. Sweet previously worked at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg District Attorney’s Office.

Stuart L. Brooks has joined Bell, Davis & Pitt in Winston-Salem as an associate. Before joining the firm, Brooks practiced at a Winston-Salem law firm and previously served as a prosecutor. His practice focuses on tort, fiduciary, estate, business, and criminal matters.

Steven Williams Walker has joined Akerman LLP as a partner of the firm’s corporate practice group in Winston-Salem. Walker represents clients in leveraged acquisition financings and other secured financings.

William Thomas has joined Barnwell Whaley Patterson & Helms as an associate in the firm’s Wilmington office. His practice comprises civil litigation, insurance coverage and defense, and employment law.

Fox Rothschild announced that Bradley M. Risinger, a partner in its litigation department, has been named the firm’s Raleigh office managing partner. The firm also announced that Neale T. Johnson, a partner in its Charlotte office, has been named co-chair of its nationwide litigation department.

Nathalie Doran has been named a partner at WRSD, formerly known as Wilson, Reives & Silverman, in Sanford.