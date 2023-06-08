‘Power List’ for healthcare announced

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce its Power List for healthcare.

The Power List program recognizes top lawyers in a particular practice area. These attorneys are experts in their field, known for their expertise and accomplishments.

Upcoming Power List practice areas for 2023 include family, real estate and employment law.

Our healthcare honorees will be profiled in a special section in June.

Please join us in congratulating these outstanding lawyers:

Marcus C. Hewitt, Fox Rothschild

Sarah B. Crotts, Parker Poe

Antonia A. Peck, Womble Bond Dickinson

Chad Hansen, Kilpatrick

Gina L. Bertolini, K&L Gates

Kayla M. Marty, McGuireWoods

David A. Senter Jr., Young Moore

Joy Heath, Williams Mullen

Brandon W. Leebrick, Ott Cone & Redpath

Laeticia L. Cheltenham, Hall Render

Carrie A. Hanger, Nelson Mullins

Matthew W. Wolfe, Baker Donelson

John B. Garver III, Robinson Bradshaw

Jennifer C. Hutchens, Bryan Cave

Michael Fields, Ward & Smith

Steve Shaber, Poyner Spruill

Forrest W. Campbell Jr., Brooks Pierce

Mark T. Calloway, Alston & Bird

David Batten, Batten Lee

James C. Wrenn Jr., Smith Anderson

John D. Martin, Cranfill Sumner