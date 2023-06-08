‘Power List’ for healthcare announced

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly is pleased to announce its Power List for healthcare.
The Power List program recognizes top lawyers in a particular practice area. These attorneys are experts in their field, known for their expertise and accomplishments.
Upcoming Power List practice areas for 2023 include family, real estate and employment law.
Our healthcare honorees will be profiled in a special section in June.
Please join us in congratulating these outstanding lawyers:
Marcus C. Hewitt, Fox Rothschild
Sarah B. Crotts, Parker Poe
Antonia A. Peck, Womble Bond Dickinson
Chad Hansen, Kilpatrick
Gina L. Bertolini, K&L Gates
Kayla M. Marty, McGuireWoods
David A. Senter Jr., Young Moore
Joy Heath, Williams Mullen
Brandon W. Leebrick, Ott Cone & Redpath
Laeticia L. Cheltenham, Hall Render
Carrie A. Hanger, Nelson Mullins
Matthew W. Wolfe, Baker Donelson
John B. Garver III, Robinson Bradshaw
Jennifer C. Hutchens, Bryan Cave
Michael Fields, Ward & Smith
Steve Shaber, Poyner Spruill
Forrest W. Campbell Jr., Brooks Pierce
Mark T. Calloway, Alston & Bird
David Batten, Batten Lee
James C. Wrenn Jr., Smith Anderson
John D. Martin, Cranfill Sumner