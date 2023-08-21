Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Jury returns award after 3-vehicle accident: $235,755 verdict

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 21, 2023

Home>Verdicts & Settlements>

Jury returns award after 3-vehicle accident: $235,755 verdict

Jury returns award after 3-vehicle accident: $235,755 verdict

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff//August 21, 2023

Action: Motor vehicle negligence

Injuries alleged: Torn rotator cuff requiring surgical repair and resulting in permanent impairment.

Case name: Carroll vs. Phoenix Spirit Group

Court/case no.: 21 CVS 1080

Jury and/or judge: Judge Thomas Lock, Johnston County Superior Court

Highest offer: $100,000

Amount: $235,755.81

Date: April 12, 2023

Most helpful experts: Joseph Barker, MD

Attorneys: Hunt Willis, of Martin & Jones, Raleigh (for the plaintiff); John Honeycutt of Yates McLamb and Weyher, Raleigh (for the defendant)

The Carroll sisters had stopped on a rural highway in Johnston County for traffic to pass before turning left into their private driveway. Another motorist coming up behind them also stopped to wait for the Carrolls to make their turn.

Moments later, a large truck owned by a traffic safety company, Phoenix Spirit Group, and operated by an employee, Donald Skillman, approached from the rear of the stopped vehicles at a high rate of speed. It struck the back of the second motorist’s vehicle, which then shot into the rear of the Carrolls’ vehicle.

The plaintiff, who was a passenger in the Carrolls’ vehicle, suffered a serious injury to her rotator cuff, eventually requiring surgery. The defense admitted to causing the crash but vigorously denied causing the injury and maintained that the property damage photos displayed minimal damage to the vehicle the plaintiff was in.

The surgeon disagreed and gave a full causation opinion during a deposition.

The defense made an offer of judgment of $100,000. The jury returned a verdict of $235,755.81, and the total judgment with interest and costs amounted to $279,939.03.

l

Related Content

Settlement reached in DOT vehicle crash: $1.17 million settlement

August 22, 2023

Settlement for worker crushed between two tractor-trailers: $4.6 million settlement

July 20, 2023

Lack of security results in shooting death of two students: $6 million settlement

July 20, 2023

Nursing home death caused by beating: $5 million settlement

July 18, 2023

Exploding vaping device causes leg burns: $1.63 million verdict

July 18, 2023

Jury sides with plaintiff in car accident case: $370,000 verdict

July 17, 2023

Top Legal News

See All Top Legal News

The Power List

Commentary

See All Commentary