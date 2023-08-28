50 Most Influential Women announced

Act now: The deadline for nominations for the 50 Most Influential Women awards is 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7.

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and The Mecklenburg Times are pleased to announce the 50 Most Influential Women of 2023.

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly will be hosting an event to honor these individuals in partnership with its sister publication, The Mecklenburg Times.

The 50 Most Influential Women awards recognize leaders whose influence is felt in business, government, legal, education and the nonprofit sector. Criteria for selection include:

Professional achievements

Community involvement

A record of leadership

A networking reception will recognize this year’s honorees at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Hilton Charlotte University Place. In addition, a Woman of the Year will be announced.

This year’s honorees:

Ashley Adams, Live Nation Entertainment

Monica Allen, Mecklenburg County

Kerry-ann Archer, Wells Fargo

Leah Barker Bailey, Red Rock Developments

Lauren Bovit, Center Line Locating

Hannah Breed, Urban Design Partners

Yolanda Bynum, Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council

Carla Carlisle, The Compassionate Companion™

Dr. Dawn E. Chanland, Queens University of Charlotte

Heather W. Culp, Essex Richards

Marissa Date, IMEG

Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont Community College

Kristin Dillard, Team Automotive Group

Birgit Dilley, DCM-USA

Leslie Cooley Dimukes, North Carolina Department of Justice

Monifa Drayton, Drayton Leadership Group

Hon. Julianna Earp, North Carolina Business Court

Deborah Edwards, SteelPoint

Kathleen Finch, Charlotte Street Art Collaborative Inc.

Zoe Fisher, Gresham Smith

Shannon Fyre, City of Charlotte

Nidiya Gaspar, Shakthi Corporation

Lexi Hazen, CoxSchepp

Shelby Hollister, Equitable

Amy Johnson, Strata Project Management Group

Tiffany Johnson, CBRE

Jennifer M. Lechner, North Carolina Equal Access to Justice Commission

Virginia Luther, The Spectrum Companies

Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE

Katherine G. Maynard, Robinson Bradshaw

Carrie McCament, Chernoff Newman

Kimberly McGregor, SYDKIMYL Educational Consulting

Valecia M. McDowell, Moore & Van Allen

Laura Miller, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Alice Mine, North Carolina State Bar

Elizabeth Murphy, Alston & Bird

Stacia Neugent GreerWalker, LLP

Mellissa Oliver, Pulte Group

Ohavia Phillips, Charlotte Hornets

Kristen Powell, The Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas

Elizabeth L. Quick, Womble Bond Dickinson

Moira Quinn, Charlotte Center City Partners

Dr Lopamudra Das Roy Breast Cancer Hub

Sharon Smith, Unti & Smith

Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Corp.

Lisa Vogel, Newmark Title Services

Mona Lisa Wallace, Wallace & Graham

Jana Whitaker, Northwood Office

Nikki Wolfe, Yellow Duck Marketing

Angela H. Zimmern, McGuireWoods