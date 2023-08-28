50 Most Influential Women announced

North Carolina Lawyers Weekly and The Mecklenburg Times are pleased to announce the 50 Most Influential Women of 2023.
North Carolina Lawyers Weekly will be hosting an event to honor these individuals in partnership with its sister publication, The Mecklenburg Times.
The 50 Most Influential Women awards recognize leaders whose influence is felt in business, government, legal, education and the nonprofit sector. Criteria for selection include:
A networking reception will recognize this year’s honorees at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Hilton Charlotte University Place. In addition, a Woman of the Year will be announced.
This year’s honorees:
Ashley Adams, Live Nation Entertainment
Monica Allen, Mecklenburg County
Kerry-ann Archer, Wells Fargo
Leah Barker Bailey, Red Rock Developments
Lauren Bovit, Center Line Locating
Hannah Breed, Urban Design Partners
Yolanda Bynum, Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council
Carla Carlisle, The Compassionate Companion™
Dr. Dawn E. Chanland, Queens University of Charlotte
Heather W. Culp, Essex Richards
Marissa Date, IMEG
Kandi Deitemeyer, Central Piedmont Community College
Kristin Dillard, Team Automotive Group
Birgit Dilley, DCM-USA
Leslie Cooley Dimukes, North Carolina Department of Justice
Monifa Drayton, Drayton Leadership Group
Hon. Julianna Earp, North Carolina Business Court
Deborah Edwards, SteelPoint
Kathleen Finch, Charlotte Street Art Collaborative Inc.
Zoe Fisher, Gresham Smith
Shannon Fyre, City of Charlotte
Nidiya Gaspar, Shakthi Corporation
Lexi Hazen, CoxSchepp
Shelby Hollister, Equitable
Amy Johnson, Strata Project Management Group
Tiffany Johnson, CBRE
Jennifer M. Lechner, North Carolina Equal Access to Justice Commission
Virginia Luther, The Spectrum Companies
Ju-Don Marshall, WFAE
Katherine G. Maynard, Robinson Bradshaw
Carrie McCament, Chernoff Newman
Kimberly McGregor, SYDKIMYL Educational Consulting
Valecia M. McDowell, Moore & Van Allen
Laura Miller, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton
Alice Mine, North Carolina State Bar
Elizabeth Murphy, Alston & Bird
Stacia Neugent GreerWalker, LLP
Mellissa Oliver, Pulte Group
Ohavia Phillips, Charlotte Hornets
Kristen Powell, The Associated Builders and Contractors of the Carolinas
Elizabeth L. Quick, Womble Bond Dickinson
Moira Quinn, Charlotte Center City Partners
Dr Lopamudra Das Roy Breast Cancer Hub
Sharon Smith, Unti & Smith
Amy Strecker, Duke Energy Corp.
Lisa Vogel, Newmark Title Services
Mona Lisa Wallace, Wallace & Graham
Jana Whitaker, Northwood Office
Nikki Wolfe, Yellow Duck Marketing
Angela H. Zimmern, McGuireWoodsC