Federal court to hear NC man's innocence claim in 1976 death

By: The Associated Press May 7, 2018

WILSON (AP) A federal appeals court wants to hear the case of a North Carolina man who has spent more than 40 years in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit.

The U.S. 4th Circuit Court of Appeals has agreed to hear the case of 79-year-old Charles Ray Finch, who was convicted in 1976 in the killing of Richard Holloman.

Finch has maintained his innocence since he was charged with shooting Holloman to death in a failed robbery attempt inside Holloman’s country store.

The Duke Wrongful Convictions Clinic is representing Finch. Clinic co-director Jim Coleman says attorneys convicted the court that Finch has “a legitimate claim of innocence.”

Prosecutors have said previously that Finch received a fair trial.

