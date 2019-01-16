Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / BB&T settles ERISA claim for $24M (access required)

BB&T settles ERISA claim for $24M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 16, 2019

  Winston-Salem-based banking company BB&T has agreed to settle an Employee Retirement Income Security Act claim brought by its employees for $24 million, an attorney for the plaintiffs reports. Jerry Schlichter of Schlichter Bogard & Denton in St. Louis, Missouri, said the claim was brought by class action representatives who are or were employed by the bank ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo