Home / Top Legal News / ICE storm: Influx of detainees in Charleston concerns immigration attorneys (access required)

ICE storm: Influx of detainees in Charleston concerns immigration attorneys (access required)

By: Matt Chaney January 23, 2019

  More than 200 undocumented immigrants have been quietly relocated across the country to a jail in North Charleston, South Carolina, a move that some local immigration attorneys are contending was done in an attempt to limit their right to representation and make it easier to deport detainees. Captain Roger Antonio, the public information officer for the ...

