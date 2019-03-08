Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff March 8, 2019

Once a deputy sheriff observed that defendant was not wearing his seatbelt while riding as a passenger in a moving vehicle, the deputy’s reasonable suspicion of defendant’s traffic violation permitted him to initiate a traffic stop. Since defendant lacked any identification, the deputy properly asked him to exit the vehicle (so the deputy wouldn’t have ...

