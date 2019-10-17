Quantcast
By: Bill Cresenzo October 17, 2019

When Forest Horne of Martin & Jones in Raleigh started practicing as a plaintiff’s attorney 30 years ago, the post-traumatic stress disorder that can follow a serious wreck, work injury, or criminal act wasn’t on a jury’s radar.  “Most people associated PTSD with war injuries, and if it wasn’t related to a war injury, they didn't ...

