Home / Top Legal News / Facebook rant against DA wasn’t a ‘true threat’ (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires April 1, 2020

  Applying an anti-threat statute to convict a defendant who published Facebook posts about a local district attorney violated the poster’s First Amendment rights, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled, vacating his conviction. Unhappy with Macon County District Attorney Ashley Welch’s decision not to prosecute a case, David Warren Taylor took to Facebook, posting comments ...

