Pitt Co. district court canceled Feb. 9-12 due to COVID (access required)

Pitt Co. district court canceled Feb. 9-12 due to COVID (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff February 9, 2021

An incidence of COVID-19 in Pitt County has forced the cancellation of district court sessions at the county’s courthouse for Feb. 9-12, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced on Feb. 8. Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy announced that the COVID-19 incident necessitated facility sanitation and quarantine of staff in accordance with ...

