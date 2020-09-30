COVID-19 screenings to start at Wake Co. court facilities

People who enter Wake County’s court facilities will soon have to undergo a screening for possible COVID-19 infection.

Beginning Oct. 2, visitors and staff to the Wake County Courthouse, the Wake County Justice Center, and the court’s office building will have to declare any symptoms and have their temperatures taken.



Wake County as a whole has mandated the screenings for their buildings. About a quarter of courthouses in North Carolina are now screening staff and visitors, said Charles Keller, a spokesman for the North Carolina Judicial Branch.

People who are not permitted to enter a Wake County court facility based on the results of the health screening can contact the Wake County Courts Hotline at 919-792-4242 or by email at WakeCourtHotline@nccourts.org. Security personnel at the screening stations will also provide the contact information.

North Carolina courts continue to operate under reduced capacity. Only people with business at the courthouse are allowed to enter. Masks or face coverings are required. Filings in all North Carolina courthouses are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received by mail within five days of the due date. Tickets or citations can be handled through the courts online services.