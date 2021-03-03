Beaufort Co. clerk’s office returns to normal hours

After more than two months, the Beaufort County Clerk of Court’s office resumed normal service hours on March 3, the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts announced.

The office announced on Dec. 18 that it would modify hours to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Since Dec. 21, it has operated from 9 a.m. to 1 pm. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Office hours are now 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Masks are required and only those with business at the courthouse are allowed to enter. Filings are encouraged to be mailed and will be treated as timely if received within five days of the due date.

